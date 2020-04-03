Groups urged to apply for Community Fund COVID-19 support

A SPECIAL fund of £50,000 will open today in Derry and Strabane to assist with the delivery of support and bolster vital community services in the local response to coronavirus.

The grants will be administered by the Community Foundation's Acorn Fund who are currently delivering the Northern Ireland wide grant scheme for COVID-19 response.

The money is part of a £280,000 Resilience Programme package of advance funding announced by Derry City and Strabane District Council last week.

The investment builds on the work undertaken by Local Community Planning, neighbourhood renewal groups, rural networks and the community based volunteer initiatives that have emerged over recent weeks.

The localised fund will provide an additional £50,000 of funding to constituted community organisations throughout Derry and Strabane who wish to apply for £1,000 - £2,500 to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NI-wide Coronavirus Community Fund will continue to provide access to grants of £5,000- £10,000 through the same funding application.

Applicants from the Derry and Strabane area are required to complete the generic NI-wide application form for access to the additional £50, 000 localised funding allocated by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Any group who wishes to find out more or submit an application for the fund can go to

https://communityfoundationni.org/grants/coronavirus-community-fund/