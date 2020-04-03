Lord Mayor's tribute to 'absolute gentleman' who passed away due to coronavirus

LORD Mayor Mealla Campbell has paid tribute to an Armagh man who has passed away after contracting COVID-19.

A post by City of Armagh Rugby Club said that that Kevin Toal, a member of their Club and of County Armagh Golf Club, sadly passed away this afternoon in hospital at 4.15pm.

A spokesperson for the club said their thought are with Mr Toal's family.

Lord Mayor Campbell said the news was "very sad and devastating"

"My thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s family at this time," she said.

Cllr Campbell added that Kevin was "an absolute gentleman".

The Newry Road man was the husband of Ronnie and father of Sharon, Gary, Fiona, Orlagh as well as a loving grandfather.

A funeral notice said a private funeral will take place, with a requiem Mass taking place at a later time.