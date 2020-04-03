Queen to address the nation this weekend

HER Majesty The Queen is to address the nation on Sunday night about the coronavirus outbreak.

It will be only the fourth time that the Monarch has made such a special speech during her 68-year reign.

The Queen records annual Christmas messages but other addresses are rare. The last time she made such a speech was on the eve of the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002.

Prior to that she spoke famously the night before Diana, Princess of Wales' funeral in 1997, and during the first Gulf War in 1991.

The Department of Health said that as of 5pm yesterday (Thursday), the total number of deaths is now 3,605, up from 2,921. There are 38,168 confirmed cases.

In Northern Ireland, the number of people who died with coronavirus has risen by 12.

The broadcast, which will take place on 8pm, will be shown on TV and social media as well as heard on radio.