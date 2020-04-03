South West Acute Hospital to lose children's ward for now

The South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen is to lose its inpatient paediatric wards temporarily, as the Department of Health plan for an expected surge in increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

Maternity services will continue in SWAH, but some neonates requiring neonatal admission (small number) will be transferred to Altnagelvin or Craigavon.



Ambulatory services at SWAH, where children can be assessed and sent home on the same day, will remain.



“Children’s and maternity services will be temporarily reconfigured to free up to 130 beds during extreme surge in acute hospitals, which will be vital in treating the sickest patients and makes best use of our hospitals," a spokesperson for the Department said.



"A regional plan has been agreed with all Trusts and paediatric units which contains a number of steps that can be triggered depending on the pressures on services. Around 50 beds for adults could be made available when Step One is implemented in the days ahead."

The plan has been developed with paediatricians and children’s nurses from across Northern Ireland.

"It is designed to protect children’s services and make sure babies and children who need urgent or emergency care are able to get that care from suitably qualified and experienced paediatric staff in a timely way.

"While the plan includes a temporary reduction in inpatient paediatric services, every acute hospital will continue to have senior consultant paediatricians located in these facilities to assess and treat acutely unwell children."