Twelve new coronavirus cases in ABC borough in 24 hours

Twelve new coronavirus cases in ABC borough in 24 hours
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

NINETY-ONE cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, the latest figures have revealed.

That's up from 79 yesterday, a jump of 12.

As of 11.10am this morning (Friday) there have been 61 positive results in the Newry, Mourne and Down district – up by six in 24 hours.

Only the Belfast area with 272 and Lisburn and Castlereagh (109) have had more cases than the ABC borough.

A total of 1186 tests have been carried out across the Southern Trust, according to today's figures from the Public Health Agency.

Across Northern Ireland 7,525 people have been tested, an increase of 626 from yesterday with 904 proving to be positive – up 130 from Tuesday.

The number of deaths has also risen from yesterday by twelve in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 48.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130