Generosity of local businesses helping provide support amid crisis

LOCAL shops across the district have been to the forefront in helping their local communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most are offering free delivery services to their customers, some have donated meals and foodstuffs to NHS staff and the most vulnerable while others have been offering free teas or coffees to health workers making their way to work in the mornings.

One local store has gone much further than that and is providing a brilliant service to local people in their greatest time of need.

Over the past two weeks Vivo Ballycolman have been handing out hundreds of free meals at lunchtime on a daily basis to the elderly in the community.

Owner Mark McDermott said it's been a huge team effort and has heaped praise on his staff, the volunteers who have been helping with the delivery of the meals and local businesses and people who are donating to help fund the dinners.

Speaking on social media, the shop owner who doesn't wish to take any credit for what he and his staff are doing, said the initiative is simply his way of thanking the people of Strabane for their continued support during his years in business as well as helping the community's most vulnerable.

"Our town is actually amazing and once again the people of Strabane have put us on the map; local businesses working together, local donations, local volunteers, food banks being opened and local councillors all helping in whatever way they possibly can.

"One mile up the road I have good friends Leon Corrigan and Daniel Healy doing their magic also from their Hidden Pearl restaurant.

"The Irish News, Cool FM and Downtown Radio have been in contact with me looking for possible interviews. Personally this has never been about publicity and it would be wrong to take credit, so I have refused all interviews.

"This is about having each other’s backs in a time of need. We are in this together and together we will beat this.

"Our wee town never disappoints and always has and always will step up to the mark when needed. What a place we live in," he said.

Regular updates of the meals on offer per day are posted on the store's social media. They can be delivered or collected by a loved one in the store.

Anyone wanting to avail of the service is asked to private message the shop's Facebook page - Ballycolman Vivo - or call the store on 02871 416942