Councillor plays loudspeaker message to encourage residents to stay indoors

A NEWTOWNHAMILTON councillor has called on everyone in the community to adhere to the strict distance guidelines during this pandemic crisis.

Cllr Barra Ó Muirí made his appeal following news that there is deep frustration within the Newtownhamilton community with groups of Bulgarian nationals who are refusing to adhere to the current coronavirus guidelines.

Cllr Ó Muirí said, “This has been a frustrating week which has saw the PSNI called up to a dozen times for breaches of social-distancing protocol.

"I began the week by hand-delivering a personal letter to each house with a Bulgarian resident.

"The letter had been translated by the Bulgarian Embassy and it was hoped that explaining the rules and social norms might discourage the sizable Bulgarian Community from standing together on the main streets of the South Armagh village."

On Friday night the Sinn Fein representative took the unprecedented step of using a loud hailer attached to the roof of his car to play a two-minute recording from the Bulgarian Embassy warning residents to stay indoors or face on-the-spot fines.

This recording was played outside properties in the centre of Newtown.

"I wanted everyone to hear the message, that there could be no ambiguity," he added.

"If fines are issued now to groups of people standing about outside their house, there can be no complaints.

“Each and everyone of us have been urged to play a part in stopping the spread of the Coronavirus and therefore saving lives.

"The community of Newtownhamilton has many frontline workers and we must protect them and each other.

"If we all work together by staying indoors, we can beat this together."