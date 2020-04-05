Communities rally together in an extraordinary effort to help those in need

THE communities of Sion Mills, Victoria Bridge, Clady, Douglas Bridge and the Glebe are rallying together in an extraordinary effort to ease the burden for people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the premises of The Hidden Pearl restaurant in the heart of Sion Mills hundreds of hot meals a day are being prepared and brought to the elderly, isolated and vulnerable.

Leon Corrigan and Daniel Healy decided to close the restaurant two weeks ago due to the deadly virus but in the week that followed they began providing free lunches to people in most need funded out of their pockets with a different menu each day.

The meals were then delivered by a group of local community representatives to NHS workers, carers, vulnerable people or to any families in financial difficulty.

Now, thanks to generous donations they are able to extend the service.

The kind-hearted pair said: "We said we would review our service of meals after seven days but now we will continue to do this for the next five or six weeks providing the government restrictions aren't lifted or get more severe.

"The generosity of the public is mind-blowing and some huge donations have come in so it has put us in a position to financially to do it.

"We will run the service from a Monday to Friday only and offer one meal option per day to make it more sustainable for us.

"A thank-you needs to go to Aisling Corrigan who has to answer hundreds of calls now every day for the next month."

They have emphasized that social distancing is being adhered to and have also thanked the army of local volunteers who are helping to deliver the meals to those most in need as well as all those who have made donations to enable the service.

One of the volunteers helping out is Sion Mills Community Forum's Andy Patton.

‘Generous donation’

He explained that a generous donation has enabled the free meals to be rolled-out for over a month.

"A massive thanks to The Hidden Pearl for their great generosity to all the local older and vulnerable people that were identified to our local reps.

"Monday saw a slightly different approach. This is because of a fantastic donation from a local charity.

"At this point we are not allowed to identify this charity but what I can tell you all is that a donation of £10,000 has been deposited into the bank account of Sion Mills Community Forum to deliver help and aid to the local older and vulnerable people," he said.

The long-standing community representative explained that following a meeting with all surrounding local community and church groups who have been to the fore in helping their areas, the meals will be delivered at lunchtime Monday to Friday.

"We would not have been able to do this but for the unbelievable donation that has been made. We hope that in the near future we are able to fully acknowledge who made this donation.

"We all feel so humbled to be able to serve our local community and for the reception we receive from each older or vulnerable person as we deliver the meals in Sion and the surrounding villages.

"To The Hidden Pearl Restaurant we acknowledge the massive monetary input by yourselves over this past week, you are both heroes," Mr Patton added.

In another extraordinary example of community spirit, the Forum is in the process of making face masks to be distributed freely to those in the community as an added preventative measure against the virus.

Andy explained that two of the Forum's volunteers, who are skilled seamstresses, are making the masks which will be distributed to the vulnerable, the elderly or people in the at risk categories.

Mr Patton extended his thanks to those who helped supply some of the materials following a public appeal on social media.