Mark and Rodney's 'facebook festival' proves a huge hit - and raises vital funds for NHS staff

Local DJ turned Facebook entertainer Mark Ritchie and music teacher Rodney Beggs certainly hit all the right notes on Saturday evening with their ‘lockdown festival’ - and by Sunday afternoon they had raised an astonishing sum to support NHS staff.

Almost £24,000 has been donated to a special ‘Go Fund Me’ appeal and that figure looks set to climb still further!

Mark, who is from Broughshane, had been turning to Facebook over recent Saturday nights to play a DJ set to get people dancing and generally to lift their spirits during this time of isolation.

However, Mark reckoned he could also use his music sessions to give something back to the NHS.

Speaking to the Guardian, Mark said “The idea came to me to try and just lift some spirits on a Saturday night as people are stuck inside at the minute.”

Mark, who works for Ace Fixings and New World Developments, splits his spare time between DJ’ing and managing Raceview Football team.

He usually spins the disks as a DJ at weddings in Leighinmohr Hotel, however he has now turned his living room into a lockdown dance floor.

On his first Saturday night streaming live on Facebook there were 1200 people enjoying his music, so now Mark wants to raise some money for the NHS while he entertains.

Mark was humbled by the response to his set.

“Since I DJ’d online a couple of weeks ago, my phone hasn’t stopped so I knew I couldn’t waste this opportunity,” explained Mark.

“I got in touch with Rodney Beggs, who runs The Music Rooms’ in town and we put our heads together.

“We both wanted to raise some spirits and raise money for a worthwhile cause.

“Rodney does online music videos so I knew he’d be a great addition to the set.”

The pair are using a ‘Go Fund Me’ page to receive online donations, where so far almost £24,000 has been raised - an astonishing sum considering the initial target was an ambitious £10,000!

Mark greatly admires all the work the NHS staff are currently doing to fight the Coronavirus.

He added “I couldn't imagine what they're doing, and it's only going to get worse.

“So, if we have been able to make a slight difference I'm very happy - we’ve raised a few pounds and a few spirits along the way.

“Absolutely all of the money will be going straight to the NHS front line, so donate what you can even if it's only 50p.

“If the demand is there then I’ll keep going, so make sure to listen in, send in your requests and shout outs but make sure to donate.

You can donate through Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/nhs-

workers-support-fund