Coronavirus latest: seven more people die

SEVEN more people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 63.

There are currently 1,089 positive cases, a rise of 91 since Saturday.

Figures released by the Public Health Agency on Sunday said 452 tests had been carried out on Saturday.

In the Republic of Ireland, the deaths of a further 21 patients who had Covid-19 were confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total death toll there to 158.

NI's Health Minister Robin Swann has urged the public to obey social distancing rules after Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned a total ban on exercise outside the home could be introduced if rules were not respected.

"No one would want to take such a measure if it could be avoided," Mr Swann said in a statement on Sunday.

"It can be prevented if everyone continues to do the right thing. That means staying at home, only going out if it's necessary and keeping our distance if we do have to go out."

The health minister said he was aware that any further restrictions on leaving the home could have "consequences in terms of mental and physical well-being", particularly for people who do not have access to a garden or outdoor space.

Mr Swann added that he was "very encouraged" by the extent to which people across Northern Ireland were complying with social distancing rules.

However, he warned. "Any hints of complacency and impatience must be strongly resisted."

Locally, it appeared as if the message of social distancing is getting through with coastal resorts being reported as quiet over the weekend.

The hope is that that trend continues over the forthcoming Easter weekend.