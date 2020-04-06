New measures are introduced for recycling household waste

HOUSEHOLDS are being asked to make temporary changes to the way they recycle items as part of measures being introduced to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In order to continue the recycling collection service for as long as possible, the help of the community is urgently needed, with new measures coming into force by Bryson House from yesterday (Monday).

Householders are being asked to rotate the materials being presented for collection each week.

The measures are being put in place to reduce the handling of materials by staff and a warning has been issued that if materials are not sorted in this way, containers will not be emptied.

For anyone who only has two boxes, they are being asked for example to put paper and cardboard out one week, and glass the next week.

Collections of batteries, textiles, hand tools or overflow bags will no longer be able to be collected when the changes come into place.

Flyers informing of the new arrangements have been distributed to all households with kerbside boxes or a wheelie box over recent days and the public is being thanked in advance for their co-operation.

Food waste bins are set to be collected as normal.

Meanwhile, a number of hygiene measures have also been introduced for refuse collections.

The council is asking householders to respect the safety of refuse collection staff and their own personal safety by taking the following steps:

1. Wash your hands before and after handling your bins/boxes.

2. Put cloths, wipes and gloves used for cleaning in the general waste bin.

3. Do not put tissues in your recycling bins or boxes - there are people sorting your waste, please respect their health and safety.

4. Always disinfect the handles of your bins/boxes before and after collection.

If you are self-isolating:

1. Place personal waste, used tissues, and disposable cleaning cloths or gloves in disposable rubbish bags.

2. Put that bag into a second bag, tie them securely and keep them separate from other waste for 72 hours before putting into your usual external general household waste bin.

3. Also make sure to keep this waste away from children and pets.

Always remember to keep at least two metres (six feet) away from your waste collectors.