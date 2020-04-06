Plastic gloves concerns

NEWRY Mourne & Down Council Chairperson Charlie Casey has appealed to the public to be careful when deposing of plastic gloves.

The Sinn Féin elected representative raised his concerns after being contacted by people worried with the current COVID-19 that people are throwing away plastic gloves in public areas and the obvious risks this is causing and hazards this presents for anyone coming into contact of these gloves or for family pets and wildlife.

Said: Cllr Casey said: “Myself and my colleagues have been inundated with calls from people people shocked at the number of pairs of these discarded plastic gloves.

Its very worrying that people are discarding the gloves in this way”.

The Newry City Councillor continued

“These gloves should be disposed of safely and securely, not dumped along busy walkways, streets and roads.

This is presenting dangers to children who may lift them.

That’s not including the potential of passing on contamination that may be on the gloves”.

Concluding the Council Chairperson said,

“In the midst of the COVID19 I am appealing to people in the city to use common sense and dispose of these gloves in a safe manner that doesn’t put anyone in risk or accelerate this pandemic.

Please Stay safe and be sensible.”

