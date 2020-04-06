Coronavirus: Resident of Harold McCauley House passes away

A resident at Harold McCauley House in Omagh has died after contracting Covid-19.



Lindsay Conway, the church’s director of Social Service, said: "Whenever a resident passes away it is an extremely sad time for the loved ones that they have left behind and the staff who cared and looked after them.



"During these particular difficult days, to know that one of our residents passed away as a result of the current pandemic, brings the reality and enormity of the situation even closer to home. Our heartfelt condolences, sympathy and prayers go out to the family and wider family circle."



Other residents at Harold McCauley House and their families have been informed of the cause of death.



"We have reassured them that we are doing absolutely everything that can be done to minimise the risk and prevent the spread of infection.



"This, of course, means following Public Health Agency and Department of Health guidelines stringently. We have also taken the precaution of moving residents to their rooms to further protect them.



"At this time also I want to commend the staff in Harold McCauley House for their dedication and commitment that is above and beyond the call of duty in these unprecedented times."