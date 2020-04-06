'Twelfth' parades cancelled due to coronavirus

THE Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson has confirmed that the annual Twelfth of July demonstrations this year will not be held.

The decision has been taken in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and follows consultation with the Grand Masters of England and Scotland, local county masters and senior officers.

It is also in-line with current government health advice on restricting gatherings of people, self-isolation and social distancing.

The Grand Master said: “It is with regret that I must cancel the 2020 Boyne Anniversary Parades. In the face of the growing crisis surrounding coronavirus it is in the best interests of our members, their families and the wider community that this decision has been made.

“In the current circumstances, the gathering of hundreds of thousands of Orangemen and women, together with their accompanying bands and spectators, would not be responsible."

Parades had been due to take place at 17 venues right across Northern Ireland and also in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal.