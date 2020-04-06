WATCH: Brazen burglar breaks into Armagh chemist

THE owner of a Dobbin Lane chemist said he is disheartened after a robber stole a large quantity of stock.

Paul McKeever of McKeever's Chemistr was speaking following the incident which took place on Thursday morning.

A large glass window was smashed before the perpetrator went inside, taking as much as they could grab

Paul McKeever, Managing Director says: “At any time, such behaviour is disheartening, but even more so in the middle of our current healthcare crisis.

"Now, more than ever, is a time for communities to work together and look after one another. For an individual to show such disregard to the efforts of my team, for their own personal gain has been disappointing to us all.”

If anyone has any information regarding the incident please contact 0800 555 111 as investigations are ongoing.