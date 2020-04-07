Advice for consumers as major retailer appoints administrators

The news that Debenhams have announced plans to enter administration may have left many of their customers in the Ballymena area who have gift vouchers wondering what their rights are.

Debenhams, which has a Ballymena outlet, announced that it will file for administration for the second time in a year.

John French, Chief Executive of The Consumer Council said: “At the moment Debenhams is still accepting gift vouchers online but this may change. Therefore, if you have a gift voucher you should spend it as soon as possible.

“If Debenhams decide to no longer accept gift vouchers, check with the person who bought it if it was purchased using a credit or debit card. If so, they may be able to secure a full refund from their card issuer.”

John added: “Over the last year the high street has seen many well-known retailers going into administration. The Consumer Council would encourage consumers who have gift cards or vouchers for any retailer to use them as soon as possible and to always check the expiry date”.

For more information and advice visit our website www.consumercouncil.org.uk and download our ‘Company Going Out of Business’ factsheet and ‘Safe Ways to Pay’ guide. Alternatively call our Consumer Protection Team for advice on 0800 121 6022.