Credit Union issues guidance to help clients during COVID crisis

Ballymena Credit Union, or Ballymena Causeway Credit Union as it is now known, like other businesses in the town have had to adapt their processes in order to respond to the COVID-19 threat.

It is now almost three weeks since the Credit Union put social distancing in place, resulting in a queue outside of the Credit Union. A queue that led to rumours that the Credit Union was closing!

Over the past two weeks, this is now common place and residents of Ballymena are more than used to new social distance practices, queues outside of essential businesses and calls to sanitise and wash their hands.

Paul Patton CEO of Ballymena Causeway Credit Union said that “When we realised the seriousness of COVID-19 outbreak, our priority was the health and safety of our staff, our members and the general public.

“We have restricted access to our offices and only allow a maximum of three members in at any one time and have reduced our opening hours. We want to limit exposure for our staff as well as constantly encouraging members to stay at home and have requested that members only use our offices for essential transactions only.

“We want members, where possible to carry out their credit union business online or on the telephone and we are completing all loan and account opening interviews over the telephone”

The Credit Union advise that their busiest department over the last two weeks has been their Credit Department. The Credit Team have received calls from over 300 members who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 and have suffered a drop in income as a result.

The Credit Union are encouraging those who may be worried about re-paying a Credit Union loan or are worried about the sudden and drastic drop in their income to get in touch with the Credit Team as soon as possible.

Alison Graham, Credit Manager has stated “We as a Credit Union have already helped over 300 members within the Community who have been directly affected by this awful pandemic. We want to get the message to our borrowing members that if you are worried about loan re-payments, please contact us and we will help.”

In terms of Lending, the Credit Union want all members to know that they are willing and able to lend currently.

Alison states, “We are all living in a different world to what we were a few weeks ago and our lending practices have adapted to our members changing circumstances. We are trying to strike a balance between protecting members money but also helping our members when they need it most”.

To get in contact with the Credit Union please see below:

General Enquiries Tel: 02825649010 Email: info@bccu.co.uk

Loans Tel: 02825649010 Email: Creditteam@bccu.co.uk

Credit Control Tel: 02825447072Email: Creditcontrol@bccu.co.uk