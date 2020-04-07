Food parcels for most vulnerable to go out 'in coming days' - Council

Food parcels are to be delivered over the coming days to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council residents who are shielding in their homes on medical advice during the Coronavirus Covid-19 crisis.

Families, older citizens and those identified as being most at risk, will also benefit from the initiative, which is being led by the Department for Communities, in conjunction with Health Trusts, local councils, the Voluntary and Community sector and the private sector.

The food packages will include items such as tinned goods, dried foods, breakfast cereal and some essential toiletries.

Local voluntary and community organisations and council staff will distribute the food packages in adherence to the Public Health Agency health protection guidelines.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, said: “This is very welcome news for the many people in our local communities who have been urged to shield themselves and protect their own health and wellbeing at this difficult time.

“We are seeing first-hand how tough the Coronavirus pandemic is for people from all walks of life and across all age brackets and so this initiative, which Council is helping to deliver in the borough, is a helping hand to the people who need it most.”

Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey MLA, explained: “This vital service will ensure that those most in need in our society who do not have a support network of family and friends to help them through this emergency will have access to basic food supplies.

“Not only will it ensure that the most vulnerable do not go without but it will allow those at risk of social isolation to see a friendly face and know that we as a society have not forgotten them.”

If you feel you need to avail of the food parcel initiative, or know someone who does, the Freephone COVID-19 Community Helpline can be accessed by telephone on 0808 802 0020; email covid1@adviceni.net or text ACTION to 81025.

The helpline is available 7 days a week, from 9am to 5pm.