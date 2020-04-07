UUP hails Twelfth cancellation

UUP leader and South Antrim MLA Steve Aiken has welcomed the Orange Order’s decision to cancel Twelfth demonstrations due to Covid19

Mr Aiken said: “This is a sensible and welcome decision from the Orange Order. I am glad they have made an early decision to cancel this year’s Twelfth celebrations.

“We are in unprecedented times and I commend the Orange Order for putting the health of our citizens first and taking this decision.

“The magnitude of this decision cannot be underestimated, with parades previously being cancelled due to both World Wars and the Spanish Flu epidemic.

“These are extraordinary times, and they require extraordinary decisions for the benefit of us all.

Ulster Unionist Chair, Danny Kennedy said:

“I commend the Orange Order for the showing leadership and cancelling this year’s Twelfth demonstrations.

“ I also pay tribute to members of the institution across Northern Ireland and further afield who are playing their part in the community response to Covid19, and organising food hampers and supplies to those who are self-isolating.

“I look forward to the day when we will soon again be able to celebrate the Twelfth of July and our other cultural events in complete safety, when the health of all our people will not be endangered by coronavirus or any other disease.

“In the meantime, I ask everyone to obey the current advice and stay safe.