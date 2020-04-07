Archbishop-elect of Armagh's prayers for Boris

Archbishop-elect of Armagh's prayers for Boris
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

THE Archbishop-elect of Armagh and Bishop of Clogher, the Rt Revd John McDowell, has offered prayers for the Prime Minister.

It was revealed last night that the UK premier had been admitted to intensive care after his condition deteriorated following the news last week that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Rev John McDowell prayed for Boris Johnson as well as his fiancee Carrie Symonds and their unborn child.

The Archbishop-elect shared the prayer online, saying: "We pray this morning especially for Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, and the child that she carries.

"We pray that they would be safe in your hands."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130