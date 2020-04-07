Minister makes schools appeal

EDUCATION Minister Peter Weir is calling for more volunteers to give urgent assistance in the provision of supervision for vulnerable children and the children of key workers in response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

The Minister said: “On Friday March 27, I issued a call for volunteers from the immediate education sector to assist our dedicated teaching staff and non-teaching staff in schools providing educational supervision for vulnerable children and for the children of key workers.

“I am very encouraged by the response to date and I want to express my sincere appreciation to all those who have already volunteered.

“However, I am widening the call for volunteers to include all members of schools’ Boards of Governors, retired teachers, retired classroom assistants and colleagues from the wider education sector. I am asking for your help in a bid to assist our dedicated teaching staff and non-teaching staff in schools who are carrying out this vital role.

“We need you to provide essential support and assistance so that key workers can continue to provide their vital services towards combatting COVID-19.”

Appealing to all who may be able to assist, the Minister continued: “I cannot stress enough how valuable your contribution will be, not only to our schools, but to society as a whole.

“If you are willing to participate in this very worthwhile and essential work, I am asking you to complete a registration form which can be accessed via the Department’s website.

“I want to thank you all once again for your dedication and support in these very difficult times.”