NI playing its part in NHS COVID-19 clinical trials

NORTHERN Ireland patients are being recruited to play their part in NHS clinical trials on COVID-19.

The trials will include patients in primary care, hospital care and intensive care units.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I very much welcome the fact that Northern Ireland is playing a full part in these trials and that local patients will be involved.

“These trials will benefit individual patients and also contribute significantly to our learning about the virus and how to treat it. The most promising potential treatments have been identified – using international evidence and NHS expertise.

“The trials are another key part of the fightback against COVID-19. Our involvement once again underlines the benefits of being part of the wider NHS family.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “The faster people are recruited to clinical trials and other studies, the sooner we will get the evidence so patients can get the best possible treatment. Those who volunteer for studies will help others in the future.”

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young added: “We want to gather reliable evidence through the clinical trials, for the benefit of patients around the world.”

The UK’s four Chief Medical Officers have written to doctors to encourage participation in the trials.