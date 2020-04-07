Number of COVID-19 cases increases by 11 in ABC borough

THERE have now been 120 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, the latest figures have revealed.

As of 11.15am this morning (Tuesday) there have been 80 in the Newry, Mourne and Down district.

Only the Belfast area with 396 and Lisburn and Castlereagh (143) have had more cases than the ABC borough.

A total of 1,423 tests have been carried out across the Southern Trust, according to today's figures from the Public Health Agency.

Across Northern Ireland 9,158 people have been tested, an increase of 418 from yesterday with 1,255 proving to be positive – up 97 from Monday.

The number of deaths has also risen from yesterday by three in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 73.