Over 50 confirmed cases in council area

THERE are now 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, according to the latest statistics.

The figures, released yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) by the Public Health Agency (PHA), are only in relation to the cases where a laboratory test has been taken.

Many more people are presenting with symptoms but have not been tested and as such, it is believed there are many more cases throughout the district.

Of the 9,158 tests conducted across Northern Ireland, 885 have been carried out in the Western Trust area.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland stood at 73 and the number of confirmed cases stood at 1,255.

The PHA says the definition of a death associated with COVID-19 is an individual who has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Patients who have a persistent cough, or high temperature, together with any other members of their household must self-isolate according to the guidance.

They can also contact their GP or Out of Hours provider who can refer them to the new Primary Care Centre following an initial assessment over the phone.