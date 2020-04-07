Southern Trust to issue further donation guidance

THE Southern Health and Social Care Trust is to issue further information around the process of donating items of clothing to its hospitals.

The move comes in the wake of a surge of donations of home made personal protection equipment including face shields, masks and even scrubs for frontline staff fighting coronavirus.

While undoubtedly delighted the community has rallied around its staff, a spokesperson for the Trust has advised members of the public who wish to donate items to contact the Trust, before arriving at any of their sites.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the public support for our staff at this very difficult time,” said a spokesperson for the Southern Trust.

“Preparation work is ongoing regarding donations and we will soon be providing further information on making a donation.

“For the safety of our staff we ask that people please do not come to our sites without contacting us first.”