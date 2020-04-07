Your chance to say 'thank-you' to frontline workers with the Outlook

AS a nation, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to our frontline workers, particularly those within the NHS who are working night and day to save lives.

At the County Down Outlook, we want to say a big 'thank-you' to everyone who is doing their bit to help us all – from surgeons to porters, nurses to catering staff and paramedics to GPs, you're doing an amazing job.

And who could forget supermarket workers, teachers, refuse collectors, postmen and many more key workers who are stepping up to the plate in these times of crisis?

We are giving you a chance to say thank you too in the pages of the County Down Outlook. All you need to do is tell us who you would like to say thank-you to and why. If you have a picture then send us it as well!

To send your nomination simply comment on our Facebook page or email editor@outlooknews.co.uk. We will print as many as we can in the upcoming editions of the Outlook.

And please, share this link to encourage others to show their support!