Anniversary notices

These are most difficult times for everyone in our community.

They are especially hard when it comes to that time of the year when we remember a loved one, a family member, who has sadly passed away.

We like to acknowledge that he or she hasn’t been forgotten; and a little reminder to their extended family and friends, that while they may have passed on, our thoughts and prayers are with them.

To that end, the Newry Democrat continue to provide a valued service with the publication of death notices and anniversaries.

If you would like to place a death notice or anniversary then email either editor@newrydemcocrat.com or robbie.abraham@alphamediagroup.co.uk

You can also telephone 028 30251250

Forward details of what you would like published along with contact details.

The deadline for publication is 12 noon on Friday.

Thank you for your continued support.

