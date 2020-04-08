Coronavirus more frightening than Hitler, but we will beat it, says Omagh's war hero Bob

War hero, Bob Lingwood, admits the coronavirus outbreak is more frightening than Hitler but he is confident we will beat the disease.

Bob, 101, who is originally from London but has been living in Omagh for many years, served with the Royal Signals during the Second World War and was captured in Belgium, but managed to escape under fire from his Nazi captors.

The Sunnycrest Gardens man is currently in isolation with his 69-year-old daughter Denise but remains in high spirits.

"I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime; it's so frightening for everyone," said Bob.

"I can never remember being frightened during the World War, I just got on with it and did what I could. It was tedious on occasion and lonely, but the coronavirus is truly frightening because you can't do anything to destroy the disease.

"You can't see the enemy; you don't know who has it, so it is a very difficult situation. At the moment we know virtually nothing about it.

"But if we all pull together as one and do our best, I think we will come through okay.

"We are doing our best to stay out of the way and let the National Health Service get on with their jobs."

Bob, who received the British Empire Medal in 2018 for his charity work, says he will miss his friends but is confident normal life will return.

In the meantime, Bob and Denise are regularly making phone calls to neighbours to ensure they are okay.

He has had no shortage of incoming calls, too.

"At the time of the Second World War, there was only one telephone in the neighbourhood that everyone shared. Now, six and seven-year-olds are walking around with mobile phones," he added.

"You see the best of people in times like this. I know there have been selfish people who have stock-piling and making things a little more difficult, but in the 99 per cent of cases, everyone has been doing their bit."

‘Reassurance’

Friends and carers are also looking out for Bob, who said: “We have brilliant carers who come in three times a day and it’s a great reassurance to know they are there.

“Another lady has been doing our shopping for us. And that’s a great relief, too.”

Ironically, Denise put her back out when she was unloading groceries from the boot of a car recently, though Bob stressed it was not panic buying she was bringing home.

“I can’t stand the stockpiling. If people didn’t do it, there would be plenty to go around,” said Bob, who added that he had no real worries about what the virus could mean for him.

“We are complying with all the requirements about washing our hands and so on and I am having to stay indoors because I am 101.

“But I am feeling pretty good really. And I like to think if I got the virus, I might have a fair chance.”

Bob and Denise have been trying to draw up a schedule to keep themselves occupied.

“We’ll play cards and also take the opportunity to de-clutter the house,” said Denise.

But another drawback of the coronavirus shutdowns for Bob has been of a sporting nature because the lifelong Chelsea fan will not be able to follow the fortunes of his favourite team.

Bob, who was brought up a mile from Stamford Bridge, once played for Chelsea Schoolboys and was a ball boy at the senior team’s big games in his youth.

“The Blues will eventually be back in action, too,” he added.