COVID-19 prompts rise in app downloads

The #Here2Help app, which was officially launched in February, has seen a fresh soar in downloads since the coronavirus outbreak as people use it to access help, support and guidance.

The app has now been downloaded over 5,000 times.

The official app launch, which was held in Ballymena North earlier this year, saw almost 1,000 people in attendance.

The #Here2Help app offers a range of services and support available to anyone in crisis.

The app, which was created by Noel McKee, and developed by East Antrim Counselling and Ownies Bar was originally launched in 2014 and updated last year.

INCREASE

Since the outbreak of coronavirus the number of people using the app has continued to increase over the last couple of weeks.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “These are very challenging times for everyone and the #Here2Help app allows people to have the information at their fingertips when they need it most.

“Everyone will have their difficult days as we move through these unprecedented times.

“There is help out there and I would urge everyone to download this app and do not hesitate to get in touch with any of the many services that are available.”

The #Here2Help app is available to download for FREE from the app store.