Get your free sunflower seeds and help brighten borough

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is asking residents to help brighten up the Ballymena area, by delivering free packets of sunflower seeds to local shops.

These will be free to customers for the annual sunflower competition.

They are asking residents to grow their sunflowers in their garden and post their progress online with the winners being announced in September.

A spokesperson for the Council, said: “Being outside in your garden is a very good thing to do especially in these challenging days. In this new world of uncertainty, nature can be very uplifting.

“Gardening is also great for children, it makes them more confident and helps them develop leadership skills, making them feel competent and capable.

“So while you are following government advice and staying at home, why not get involved and plant your sunflowers which you can nurture and watch grow over the next couple of months.”

Each family can pick up one pack which will have 10 seeds included - enough for all the household to share.

Below are the stores in the local area where you can pick up a free pack on your next essential journey to buy food.

Freshways F and V, Portglenone

Dayfresh, Cullybackey

Slemish Market Garden, Ballymena

Spar, North Road

Vivo, Broughshane

NISA, Ahoghill

Measure your sunflower and send to inbloom@midandeastantrim.gov.uk by 1 September

Please see link to entry form here: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/downloads/Sunflower-Competition-.pdf

Remember to tag us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram too, and help keep us up to date on how your sunflowers are growing! Happy planting!