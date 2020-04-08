Newry arson under investigation

Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson at a property in the Innisfree Park area of Newry on Tuesday, March 31st.

Detective Constable Heidi Middleton said: “We received a report at around 9:00 pm that night of a fire at a house in the Innisfree Park area of Newry.

"Officers attended the scene, along with the NIFRS who extinguished the fire.

“A tyre had been set on fire and placed at the rear of the property, causing extensive damage to the roof and kitchen. Thankfully there was no one in the property at the time, however the fire could have spread to neighbouring properties.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or any who may have information to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number CCS 1667 of 31/03/2020.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.