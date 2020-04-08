Alternative employment opportunities highlighted by Economy Minister

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds has offered her support to people looking for alternative work due to the impact of COVID-19 on jobs across Northern Ireland.

The Minister said: “I want to reassure businesses and workers that my department is working hard to support you through the uncertainty of the current economic situation.”

Mrs Dodds said that there is high demand in Northern Ireland for labour in sectors such as health, retail and agri-food.

She said: “These represent valuable opportunities for those seeking alternative employment at this difficult time and I would encourage anyone who is seeking a new role to register using the Job Centre Online web link.

“If you need additional help, my department’s Careers Advisers can support you in matching your skills and experience to those opportunities currently in demand.

“You can make initial contact via our careers webchat or email service and an adviser will contact you usually within one working day.

“For employers who are experiencing issues filling vacancies, you can also register your opportunities using the Employers online facility.

“These sites are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and currently advertising over 6,000 positions per month across 20 different sectors.

“So please use the facilities available and speak to our careers advisers should you need additional help.”

The Minister added: “We have put in place a financial support package for employers in Northern Ireland which helps small businesses and employers in those sectors most impacted.

“Additionally, the UK-wide Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is available to allow individuals to be retained in employment while furloughed.

“Assistance through existing measures such as benefits, redundancy support and job brokerage, is also available.

“I fully understand the concerns that people may have, however for those who do wish to seek alternative employment there are a range of opportunities for full-time, part-time and temporary roles.”

A furloughed employee can work for another employer while furloughed, so long as it is permitted by their employment contract and they are not making money or providing services to the employer from which they are furloughed.