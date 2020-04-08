Breaking: visitors told to stay at home at Easter

THE PSNI, Translink and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have issued a joint statement urging people to stay at home this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The clear message is that by remaining at home and not travelling to popular north coast resorts people will help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

"Do not travel, stay at home and do what you can to save as many lives as possible," said Cllr Sean Bateson, mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The news comes after tough new legislation came into effect in the Republic of Ireland to help tackle a similar problem in the south.

Gardai have been given enforcement powers to stop people travelling unnecessarily with a maximum 2,500 Euros fine/six month sentence for those convicted.

More news on this story as we get it.