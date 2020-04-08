Fifteen more COVID-19 cases in ABC borough

THERE have now been 135 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, the latest figures have revealed - up by 15 from yesterday.

As of 11.15am this morning (Wednesday) there have been 82 in the Newry, Mourne and Down district.

Only the Belfast area with 429 and Lisburn and Castlereagh (150) have had more cases than the ABC borough.

A total of 1,510 tests have been carried out across the Southern Trust, according to today's figures from the Public Health Agency.

Across Northern Ireland 9,564 people have been tested, an increase of 406 from yesterday with 1,339 proving to be positive – up 84 from Tuesday.