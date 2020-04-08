Mo Robinson pleads guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter

LAURELVALE lorry driver, Maurice 'Mo' Robinson, has pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter after the deaths of a group of Vietnamese migrants.

He also admitted one charge of transferring criminal property.

Robinson, 25, of Laurel Drive in the village, had previously admitted conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

He appeared via video-link at the Old Bailey where, during the same hearing, co-defendant Gheorghe Nica denied 39 counts of manslaughter.

The 31 males and eight females, who were Vietnamese nationals, were discovered in a refrigerated trailer on October 23, 2019 in Grays, Essex soon after the lorry arrived in the UK on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Among the men, women and children were 10 teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys.

In March, it was revealed they all died from asphyxia and hyperthermia.

Another three men charged with other offences in connection with the deaths also appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, a Romanian national of Hobart Road in Tilbury, Essex, denied a charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Christopher Kennedy, 23, of Corkley Road in Darkley, has previously denied conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Valentin Calota, 37, of Cossington Road in Birmingham, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.

Mr Nica a British Romanian citizen of Mimosa Close in Langdon Hills, Essex, also denied one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between May 1, 2018 and October 24, 2019.

Meanwhile, Robinson denied a charge of transferring criminal property. Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones QC asked for three weeks to decide whether to proceed with a trial against Robinson on that charge.

The other defendants face a trial at the Old Bailey lasting up to eight weeks. It is scheduled to begin on October 5.