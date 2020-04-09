Armagh-born maths professor at Oxford publishes book in light of the coronavirus crisis

ARMAGH born and bred Professor John Lennox – one of the world’s foremost mathematicians – has just published a short book in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal School-educated professor is a member of the Lennox family whose department store was such a well-known and central feature of life in Armagh. As well as his fame as a genius in mathematics, he is a renowned Christian apologist.

With this being a unique, era-defining period in our history, a number of what we previously viewed as being ‘certainties’ have gone. This is the case regardless of our view of the world and whatever our faith – or total lack thereof.

The coronavirus pandemic and its impact on every aspect of our lives has been – and continues to be - dramatic and traumatic for everybody, everywhere.

Professor Lennox has set out to examine how we go about thinking this matter through and coping with it.

In ‘Where is God in a CoronavirusWorld?’ he examines the subject in light of various belief systems and makes the case that the Christian worldview not only helps people to make sense of it, but also offers much-needed hope and encouragement.

He said, “This book consists of my reflections on what we are experiencing right now. I started writing it a week ago and things have changed quickly since then - and no doubt will do again.

“I would invite readers to view the book like this: we are sitting in a coffee shop - if only we could! - and you have asked me the question on the book cover.

“I put down my coffee cup and attempt to give you an honest answer. What follows is what I would try to say in order to convey some comfort, support and hope.”

Professor Lennox is an Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at the University of Oxford and Emeritus Fellow in Mathematics and the Philosophy of Science at Green Templeton College.

He is also an Associate Fellow of the Said Business School and an Adjunct Lecturer for The Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics. He has featured in numerous public debates in which he has defended the Christian faith against outspoken atheists who have included Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens and Peter Singer.

‘Where is God in a Coronavirus World?’ by John Lennox is published by The Good Book Company.