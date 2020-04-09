Ballymena and Antrim Freemasons donate 2,000 gloves to Simon Community

THE Freemasons from Seven Towers and Masserene Masonic District Charity Committee have given the Simon Community in Ballymena 2000 safety gloves which will help them to continue to deliver a much needed service to the local homeless community.

The homeless are struggling enormously with the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Frontline staff are continuing to care for some of Northern Ireland’s most vulnerable people - those that have no home to go to.

Costs for the charity continue to rise as the need for protective equipment, additional staff and emergency food and shelter increase daily, while at the same time, the charities ability to raise funds face to face is no longer an option.

Jim Dennison, Chief Executive at Simon Community, said they are working hard to ensure they provide the best possible care to those experiencing homelessness in Northern Ireland.

“This kind donation and wonderful gesture from the Freemasons will be distributed throughout our temporary accommodation projects, helping staff to continue providing vital support services during this unsettling time,” he said.

Alan Barr, Freemason, from Seven Towers and Masserene District Charity Committee, has been instrumental in making this donation. and is delighted they could help and hope to continue their support.

“"As Freemasons we are part of the fabric of this community and we wanted to show people that, whilst we are of course not meeting as we normally would, this great organisation we belong to is here to help and cares about everybody in our local community,” he continued.

"For Freemasons, there are four important values that help define their path through life: Integrity, Friendship, Respect and Charity. In today's world filled with uncertainty, these principles ring as true as they have at any point in the organisation's history.”

And he said there has never before been a time where the true meaning of being a Freemason has been more important, as humans first and Freemasons second.

“We are here to support our communities, and hope that this small gesture will help to make life a little easier for the vulnerable people in our community as they face the difficult challenge of social distancing,” he said. "We do hope that we will be able to continue this work as the weeks pass by and we are all working toghether to see how else we can help. Rest assured we will be doing all we can to offer our ongoing support within our community.”

To find out how you can help the Simon Community today please visit www.simoncommunity.org