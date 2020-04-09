Confirmed Covid-19 cases passes 50 in Mid-Ulster

A FURTHER six people in Mid-Ulster have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the area's total to more than 50.

Across the Mid-Ulster District Council area there has now been 53 positive diagnoses for the disease.

The new detections brings the Council area above the Derry and Strabane Council area to the eighth highest number of cases of the 11 Council areas in Northern Ireland.

In the past week there has been a 153 per cent increase in the number of detected cases in Mid-Ulster.

This day last week there had been 21 cases uncovered in the district.

Across Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours there has been 138 new cases discovered and, sadly, a further four people have passed away with conditions linked to the illness.

That brings the death toll for Northern Ireland to 82 thus far, while 1,477 cases have been confirmed.