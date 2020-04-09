Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Paul Carr, Warrenpoint

Paul died peacefully on April 1st at St Joseph’s nursing home. Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Brian Carr, loving father of Neil, Jade, Jodie and Jake, grandfather of Shekinah, Zoe, Jaden and Milah and dearly loved brother of Sinead, Damian, and Martin. Requiem Mass took place on Friday for Paul at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint, followed by interrment at St

Peter’s cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving mother, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and entire family circle.

John Rodgers, Newry

Late of Derrybeg Drive, The Meadow, Newry, John passed away on April 1st, at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Husband of the late Shiela, and dear father of John, Tony, Ian and Jacqueline.

Sadly due to the ongoing health crisis, John’s burial will be strictly private.

Deeply missed by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Noel, Willie, and Jimmy, son-in-law, Pat, daughter-in-law Barbara, John’s fiance Sheilagh, and his extended family circle.

Patrick Murphy, Forkhill

Patrick died suddenly on March 30th in Mexico City.

Formerly of Cloughinny Road, Forkhill. Deeply loved and missed by Alejandro and family (Mexico City) and by his sister Briege Morgan, and her husband John, his sister Ann Deery and her husband Brian. Beloved uncle of Conor, Aidan, Lowri, and Sean. Lovingly remembered by his cousins and family circle.

Kevin Toal, Armagh

Kevin died peacefully in hospital, on April 3rd.

Beloved husband of Ronnie, Newry Road, Armagh. Loving father of Sharon, Gary, Fiona, Orlagh, and a loving grandfather. A private funeral will take place with a Requiem Mass taking place on a later date. Very deeply regretted.

Louis Auden, Newry

Louis died peacefully at his home on April 5th at Carnagat Park, Newry.

Beloved husband of Vera, and much-loved father of Marian, Vincent, Patricia, Geraldine, Dolores, and Louise. Brother of Martin, Raymond, Gerald, Peadar, Lillian, Jackie, and the late Vincent. Due to the social distancing requirements, Louis’ home is strictly private. A private family funeral Mass will follow.

Carl McCormack, Belfast (Formerly Warrenpoint)

Carl died peacefully on April 5th, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Husband of the late Ann, loving father of Fiona, father-in-law of Marty, grandfather of Mia, Roma and Callum, son of the late Sean and Eileen, and dearly loved brother of Camilla Magee, Carmel Young and Ken. His funeral will take place today (Tuesday, April 7th) at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint for 10:30AM Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on webcam. Interment afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery.

Sean Murray, Hilltown

Sean died on April 5th in Craigavon Area Hospital. Husband of Mary, and father of Anne, Sheena, Niall, and Ciara. Grandfather of Kelly, and father-in-law of Jerome and Raymond. Due to the current circumstances regarding Covid-19, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Deeply regretted by his wider family circle.