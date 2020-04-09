Markethill doctor believes medics' PPE is 'adequate'

A MARKETHILL doctor has said that he believes the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) being given to medics is correct.

Dr Laurence Dorman, who practices in Kilkeel, is the Chair of the Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland.

His organisation has fed into new Government guidelines about PPE and Dr Dorman says that he is “satisfied” that the protection being offered to GPs is “appropriate”.

He was speaking after new COVID centres, which are a separate facility created as an extension of primary care to help direct suspected COVID positive patients for assessment, opened across Northern Ireland.

There are two in the Southern Trust area, located in Dungannon and Banbridge.

“We've fed into new Government guidelines which have just come out,” he said.

“The procedures we're doing at the new COVID centres at the minute are just assessments, they're not 'aerosol generating' which are usually things which happen at hospitals where you're putting people on ventilators or nebulisers.

“We won't be doing any of that so we are at a lower risk. We would be deemed the same as the nurse on a ward or a paramedic.”

Dr Dorman said that within the medical profession there had been an argument about whether or not they should wear gowns or aprons, but on this the World Health Organisation had been “clear enough”.

He added, “To catch COVID, it has to be by droplet infection. Those wee droplets have to be sniffed in or go through your mouth or your eyes.

“If you are doing aerosol things like putting someone on a ventilator, those procedures produce a lot of small particles. If they land on my skin that's fine as long as I can clean them and these facilities have good ways of doing that.”

Of the guidelines Dr Dorman said, “I think it's adequate, the latest guidelines have been revised a couple of times and it's been agreed by the Public Health Agency and the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges. We're satisfied that it's appropriate.

“Taking off your equipment is one of your biggest risks. You have to have safe zones where you can take it off safely over your head and dispose of it in a bin. That's why you need a centre rather than a small surgery – you can't just air it out. It's quite a set process that once you're dirty I have to take it off in a certain way that doesn't involve me contaminating other areas.”

Dr Dorman completed his first shift in a COVID centre at the weekend. He explained the thinking behind the facilities and what anyone who is sent there should expect – and he stressed that it is not as scary as it sounds.

“The reason behind them is to keep our surgeries clean but to have a safe space where people can be examined, for doctors to be protected and for patients to be protected.

“If you phone me and tell me you have a really high temperature and a really persistant cough, and I think you're not sick enough to go to hospital but I do need to examine you, how do I safely examine you? Or if you phone me and say 'I know I'm COVID positive because I've had a test but I have a really sore tummy, but I'm not quite bad enough to go to hospital', how do I assess you? I need a safe space to do that in.

“If I have a very good, modern practice with a cleaner who was trained to infection control standards and rooms that are easily washable then that's fine, but a lot of surgeries don't. A lot of country practices vary from very modern health centres to, for example, converted terrace houses so it becomes very difficult to do that.

“The only way to do it is on this scale really. So GPs have come together to set up these centres. It looks a lot like out-of-hours and it works in parallel with out-of-hours.

“The GPs in those centres will get the proper PPE, the visors, masks, surgical scrubs which will be washed by the Trust and there'll be shower facilities there as well.

“At the end of the shift we can take off our scrubs and have a shower so it makes it a relatively safer procedure, rather than trying to do it in a wee small surgery.

“This is going to last a few months, so as a GP I am going to have to examine people at times. Telephone is fine and we are getting better at it, but every so often you do need to listen to somebody's tummy or to their chest. You still need to physically examine people so I still need the facility to do that.

“For patients there is nothing to be frightened of. If you are referred to a COVID centre, don't be frightened. People probably think that these are horrible places but they're lovely examination areas.

“They're clean, you'll be seen by a GP, there'll be protection – yes, they'll be wearing a mask but it's still the same person underneath.

“They are assessment centres so if you phone your GP and report that you are feeling short of breath they'll send you to casualty if you are getting worse – it's not kitted out like a casualty, it's kitted out to assess you better and increase your treatment.”