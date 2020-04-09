Richhill church leaders offer help to those in need

THE following message has been shared by church leaders in the Richhill area:

As followers of Jesus of Nazareth, who went around doing good and healed all who were under the power of the devil, we stand united and ready to serve everyone in our community at this time.

As we experience life under the current Covid-19 restrictions, and anticipate darker days that lie ahead, we affirm our trust in God, who is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble.

God so loved the whole world that He gave His Son Jesus to be our Rescuer. As we have received His love, so it is our joy and privilege to share that love with you, the people of Richhill and beyond.

If we can help in any way, particularly if you are self-isolating, please don’t hesitate to get in contact with any of us. Together we are seeking to bring God’s peace to the fearful and troubled; God’s light in a time of darkness; and God’s hope to all who feel hopeless or helpless.

We pray God’s blessing on all who live and work in Richhill, and ask his power and protection for all who serve the community in caring for the sick and fighting the virus.

Yours in Christ,

Alistair McNeely, Richhill Presbyterian, (077 4768 4748)

Clive Wilson, Richhill Elim, (078 1809 5138)

Nick McKnight, Richhill Methodist, (075 1557 7759)

Gary McMurray, St Matthew’s Richhill, (077 4216 1898)

Neil Dawson, Grace Community Church, (078 8277 4243).