Admissions to non-COVID ED 'lower than normal'

THE admission rate to the Craigavon Area Hospital’s non-COVID emergency department is lower than normal, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s Chief Executive says.

Addressing Stormont’s health committee, the Trust’s Chief Executive, Shane Devlin, said that closing the emergency department at Daisy Hill has not placed an undue burden on the non-COVID emergency department at Craigavon Area Hospital.

“The demand for admission has reduced,” said Mr Devlin. “In comparison with the normal flows the admission rate to the emergency department is lower and I think there are a number of reasons behind that.

“Firstly, families are now at home and the situation is very different, families find themselves isolating and caring for their loved ones.

“Similarly, with fewer people driving on our roads every day, the chance of being involved in an accident, which would require admission to the emergency department, is lower.”

He also acknowledged the effect the current coronavirus crisis is having on the public’s desire to attend hospital.

“People are concerned and scared at present,” Mr Devlin said.

“They don’t wish to come to hospital at the minute. The number of people travelling through our normal system is lower.

“This means that the decision to close the emergency department in Daisy Hill has not put huge pressure on Craigavon Area Hospital’s non-COVID emergency department.

“However, I fully expect (once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed) that number will grow again.”