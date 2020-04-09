Easter Bryson recycling collection news

THERE will be no Bryson Recycling collection service on Easter Monday (April 13).

An alternative collection will take place on Saturday, April 11.

Collections will take place as normal on Good Friday (April 10) and Easter Tuesday (April 14).

Bryson Recycling, part of Northern Ireland’s leading social enterprise, the Bryson Charitable Group, offers a weekly recycling collection service to over 170,000 homes across the province.

Find out about how to recycle more at home by visiting www.brysonrecycling.org.

