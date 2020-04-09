Four more deaths in Northern Ireland as latest Coronavirus figures are revealed

THE number of Coronavirus cases in the ABC borough has grown to 142.

That's up by seven from yesterday's (Wednesday) total of 135, according to the latest figures from the PHA.

Sadly, four more deaths have been reported across Northern Ireland inside the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 82.

A total of 1,477 cases have now been confirmed in Northern Ireland with 138 of those coming in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile 10,203 people have been tested in Northern Ireland, up by 843 from yesterday, with 204 of those tested at the new facility at the SSE Arena.

The Southern Trust has carried out 1,611 of those tests, the figures show.