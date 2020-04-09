Poilce investigating arson attack in Omagh

Detectives in Omagh are investigating a suspected arson attack at a property at Winters Grove in the early hours of Wednesday, April 8.

Police received a report of a shed on fire at around 3.50am.

The fire spread from the shed to cause damage to windows, doors and guttering of two neighbouring houses and two cars parked in the driveways.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The fire is being treated as deliberate and detectives are appealing for information.

"Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident or in the preceding days is asked to contact detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 155 08/04/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."