Police condemn 'cowardly' robbery on Omagh woman

Police are appealing for information or witnesses following the report of a robbery in the Kelvin Road area of Omagh on Sunday afternoon, 5 April.



Constable Bradley said: “It was reported at around 4.20pm that a woman had been pushed to the ground by a male in an attempt to get her handbag.



“During the struggle, the woman held on to her bag but dropped her mobile phone. The suspect then made off on foot with the phone.



“The lady, aged in her 50s, was not physically injured but has understandably been left traumatised by this cowardly and shameful act.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have any information that could assist our enquiries to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 877 of 05/04/20.



“I’m also extremely keen to thank those local people who came to this lady’s assistance.”



Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.