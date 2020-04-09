Police: Stay at home this Easter

WITH the sun continuing to shine and a stretch in the evenings, it may be tempting to leave the house to celebrate Easter this weekend - but the PSNI Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, requests that you stay at home to save lives.

"Whether it is investigating murder or searching for missing people – amid the current challenges of COVID-19 – your Police Service continues to work hard to keep communities safe," he said.

"We can only do our jobs with your support, particularly when it comes to staying at home and listening to the advice from the Government and health professionals.

"Easter weekend is one that traditionally many people look forward to enjoying with friends and family. There’s a stretch in the evenings and the weather’s better – but please don’t be tempted to head to parks and beaches.

"Now isn’t the right time – you need to follow the rules that have been put in place. What we do now can help slow the virus – and we all have our part to play in that.

"You should only be leaving home for a number of key reasons – these include getting food and basic supplies, seeking medical assistance and taking exercise close to your home. Please – do not get into your car and travel excessively for exercise.

"Thank you to the vast majority of people who have been complying with this.

"Our policing approach continues to be that we will engage with individuals and communities; explaining what we require them to do and encouraging them to change their behaviour to reduce the spread of the virus.

"We will only use enforcement when it is absolutely necessary – if people are not listening and putting lives at risk. For the small numbers of people who are continuing to ignore the restrictions it is inevitable that we will have to move to enforcement through the issue of penalty notices.

"Our job as police officers is to keep communities safe - and that’s what we want to do now, in these unprecedented times, just as we have always done.

"Please help us to support our health service to jointly fight the spread of the virus.

"Stay home; stay safe; save lives."