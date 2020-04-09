Public buildings in Derry and Strabane to shine a light for frontline workers

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Michaela Boyle, is backing an Ireland wide initiative this Saturday to shine a light or candle from your window in solidarity with frontline staff, healthcare workers and people affected everywhere by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Guildhall in the city and Strabane's Alley Theatre will shine a light on Saturday evening along with homes and public buildings all over the island of Ireland.

Mayor Boyle encouraged the public to pause for a moment on Saturday evening to think of everyone affected by the crisis and to send solidarity to those helping fight the pandemic at the front line.

"The last four weeks have been some of the most challenging our community has ever faced but I have been heartened by how we have rallied to support each other to deal with this unprecedented crisis," she said.

"The quick and disciplined action of the public in staying at home has undoubtedly saved lives but we owe a particular debt of gratitude to those who have had to leave their homes each day to provide front line essential services.

"That is why I am delighted to endorse a light being shone from a window in the Guildhall and the Alley Theatre this Saturday as part of the nationwide Shine Your Light campaign in recognition of front line staff and healthcare workers who have kept us going through these dark times."

The Mayor went on to reiterate her call for the public to exercise discipline over the Easter period to protect themselves and reduce pressure on health services.

"The coming days and weeks will see the anticipated peak of cases of COVID-19 locally so I would urge you to protect our health service and save lives by doing everything asked of you to reduce the spread of this highly contagious virus," she added.

"When we reduce and eliminate our day to day contact with people, we will reduce the spread of the infection.

"I would urge the public to resist any temptation to visit beauty spots or holiday homes over Easter as, now more than ever, it is imperative that we remain in our homes unless shopping for basic necessities, taking one form of exercise a day with members of your household or travelling to work in essential front line services where it is not possible to work from home.

"If you are outside your home, exercise social distancing by making sure you are two metres apart from anyone outside your household, when you are home, wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face."

You can follow the Shine Your Light initiative on social media on Saturday night using the hashtag #ShineYourLight.

For updates, advice and guidance on the virus visit www.derrystrabane.com/coronavirus.