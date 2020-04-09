'Reporting issues' with Western Trust data

THE total number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area remains at 52 but data from the Western Trust has not been included in recent days.

According to the latest report from the Public Health Agency (PHA) there have been "reporting issues" from the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT).

Tests were initially conducted by the Regional Virology Laboratory (RVL) in Belfast for all of the Trusts but testing begun in the Western Trust on April 3.

"Laboratory testing data from the WHSCT (testing started 03/04/2020) is not currently included due to reporting issues.

"This data is accurate at the time of the report but due to processing times, testing numbers may change (eg indeterminate tests may be retested with a positive/negative result)," the daily surveillance bulletiin states.

The figures, released this afternoon, are also only in relation to the cases where a laboratory test has been taken.

Many more people are presenting with symptoms but have not been tested and as such, it is believed there are many more cases throughout the district.

Of the 10,203 tests conducted across Northern Ireland, 894 have been carried out on patients in the Western Trust area.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland stands at 82 and the number of confirmed cases stood at 1,477.

The PHA says the definition of a death associated with COVID-19 is an individual who has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Patients who have a persistent cough, or high temperature, together with any other members of their household must self-isolate according to the guidance.

They can also contact their GP or Out of Hours provider who can refer them to the new Primary Care Centre following an initial assessment over the phone.