Churchill PS pupils say thank you to frontline staff

PUPILS at Churchill Primary School in Caledon might not be in class at the moment but they have put together a fantastic video to say thank you to frontline staff.

Children in the video proudly show off their rainbow pictures while encouraging everyone to stay at home in order to save lives.

Well done to all of the pupils and thank you to all of the frontline staff who are working to keep us all safe!

