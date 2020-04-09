Churchill PS pupils say thank you to frontline staff


Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

PUPILS at Churchill Primary School in Caledon might not be in class at the moment but they have put together a fantastic video to say thank you to frontline staff.

Children in the video proudly show off their rainbow pictures while encouraging everyone to stay at home in order to save lives.

Well done to all of the pupils and thank you to all of the frontline staff who are working to keep us all safe!

If you would like to say thank you to a frontline worker you can with the Ulster Gazette. All you have to do is tell us who you think deserves some praise and why! We'll print it in the Ulster Gazette. Simply comment on our Facebook page, or you can send us a message. Alternatively you can email editor@ulstergazette.co.uk. We look forward to hearing from you!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130